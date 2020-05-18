Kenya Reports 57 New COVID-19 Cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Kenya has risen to 887 after 57 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, the highest tally since the first case was reported in the country in March.

The cases comprise 23 females and 34 males, all aged between two and 61.

In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said of the new cases, 35 were reported in Mombasa, 17 in Nairobi, three in Kajiado, and one each in Kwale and Kitui.

The new cases were discovered after the ministry conducted tests on 2,198 samples. Cumulatively, the country has tested 43,712 samples.

In the statement, Col Rtd Oguna said of the 35 cases in Mombasa, Mvita had 22, Likoni four, and three each in Changamwe and Nyali. Kisauni had two and Jomvu one.

In Nairobi, Kibra had nine cases, a mandatory a quarantine centre in the city had two, Eastleigh two, while Aga Khan Hospital, Kamulu, Dandora and Pangani had one case each.

The government also tested another 12 individuals, all Tanzanian truck drivers who tested positive, 11 at the Lunga Lunga border and one at Taveta border.

He urged Kenyans to follow the Ministry of Health guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.

"Today's Covid-19 figures demonstrate that the disease is still within our midst and the infection curve is yet to flatten. We, therefore, urge Kenyans to continue observing the measures advocated for to keep us safe," he said.

On a positive note, the government said 12 people were discharged from hospital, raising the number of recoveries to 313.

No death was reported and cumulatively the tally remains at 50.