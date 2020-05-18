Nigeria: COVID-19 - Ganduje Slashes Salaries of Political Appointees By 50 Percent

18 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has slashed the salaries of political office holders in the state by 50 per cent due to dwindling resources caused by COVID-19 lockdown.

Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said this in a statement in Kano on Sunday.

Mr Anwar said the action was due to shortfall in the revenue accruing to the state following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He said the decision affected the governor, deputy governor and all public office holders in the state.

"Due to shortfall in the federation account and collapse in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) because of COVID-19 challenges, all political office holders in Kano State are to receive half salaries with effect from May.

"There is also a serious setback in the IGR, due to COVID-19 pandemic challenges. Whereas almost all companies in the state are no longer in operation due to lockdown.

"Other areas where the state gets revenue are no longer operational. This also is another reason for slashing the salaries," he said.‎

Mr Ganduje said that the salary cut would also affect local government chairmen, their deputies, councillors, advisers and other functionaries.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.