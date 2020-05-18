Nigeria: Lockdown - Kaduna Govt. Announces New Days for Free Movement

18 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Kaduna State Government has adjusted the two-day window for free movement to Wednesday and Thursday.

Before the adjustment, residents were allowed to move out of their homes to purchase foodstuff on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

A statement issued on Sunday by the Managing Director, Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company, Hafiz Bayero, said that no market would open next Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the adjustment may not be unconnected with the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr Festival expected to come up on Saturday, May 23.

"Following the government's decision, the Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company has announced that it will make all the necessary arrangements for the orderly and safe conduct of trading activities at all the designated temporary neighborhood markets.

"Traders and their customers visiting the temporary markets on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to wear face masks, observe physical distancing and comply with other public health protocols on both days," he said.

He commended traders and customers for the orderly and mature attitude shown so far, by making the neighborhood markets work as safe spaces for getting essentials.

Mr Bayero, however, warned traders trying to turn the streets near the closed main markets into illegal shops to desist from the act.

He said that the temporary markets would operate from 10:00am to 4:00pm for the two days.

The managing director urged traders and customers to comply with KMDMC guidelines of wearing face masks and submitting to temperature checks before entering the markets.

