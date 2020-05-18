Tanzania: Jux - Why We Parted Ways With My Thai Bae

16 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

Bongo flava hunk singer Juma Jux has revealed the reasons that led to his parting ways with his 'Asian bae' Nayika.

Jux started dating the Asian brunette sometime in April last year months after being dumped by her then longtime girlfriend, singer Vanessa Mdee.

Months after introducing Nayika to the world, Vanessa also flaunted her new catch, Nigerian-American actor and singer Rotimi.

Whereas Vanessa's relationship with Rotimi has continued to blossom to an extent of pushing her to take a music sabbatical, the same cannot be said of her ex Jux.

After months of serving couple goals on social media, Jux has found himself single and maybe searching again.

Unlike in Vanessa's case, where he told his fans that she dumped him, the bongo singer has revealed that he is the one who decided to call it quits on Nayika.

Jux, while chatting with radio personality Shaffie Weru recently, stated that he could not handle a long distance relationship hence why he decided to call it off.

"It didn't work out man, long distance is so difficult. Now sitaki wanawake wa mbali, wanawake wa mbali siwawezi, I can't take it anymore. Now I'm single. Nayika is from Thailand nilikuwa namjua kwa muda tukawa serious kidogo. The thing is distance tu, she can't move here and I can't move there because I have things to do kwa hiyo tulikuwa tunafika mahali inakuwa too much so we parted ways," Jux explained.

The two former lovebirds have since deleted all the couple goals pictures which they had shared on their various social media accounts after parting ways.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.