Nigeria: Wike Mourns His Special Assistant On Media, Nwakaudu

18 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Ernest Chinwo and Chuks Okocha

Port Harcourt — Rivers State Government has announced the death of the Special Assistant to Governor Nyesom Wike on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu, yesterday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also condoled with Wike over the loss

The governor also expressed shock at the sudden death of Nwakaudu.

In a statement issued yesterday by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Paulinus Nsirim, the state government described the late Nwakaudu as a loyal and dedicated professional who contributed immensely to the implementation of The NEW Rivers Vision.

The governor on behalf of his family, the government and good people of the state condoled with the bereaved family.

He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Nsirim said the late Nwakaudu died at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) after a brief illness.

Meanwhile, the PDP has also expressed shock at the news of the sudden death and condoled with Wike over the loss

According to a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said, "Our hearts bleed as our nation, the media industry and indeed Rivers state, have lost one of our brightest and patriotic media professionals; a loyal compatriot, who gave his all in serving our dear nation.

"Nwakaudu was a courageous and hardworking Nigerian, who dedicated his youthful life in serving our nation as an accomplished journalist, Special Assistant to Governor Wike during his tenure as Minister of Education and then as his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, where he contributed immensely in the implementation of Governor Wike's vision for a new Rivers State", PDP said.

It further said that Nwakaudu's death is a painful loss not only to Wike and the government of Rivers state but also to the party, the PDP, the media industry and Nigeria, at large.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.