Nigeria: Wike Mourns His Special Assistant On Media, Nwakaudu

Port Harcourt — Rivers State Government has announced the death of the Special Assistant to Governor Nyesom Wike on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu, yesterday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also condoled with Wike over the loss

The governor also expressed shock at the sudden death of Nwakaudu.

In a statement issued yesterday by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr. Paulinus Nsirim, the state government described the late Nwakaudu as a loyal and dedicated professional who contributed immensely to the implementation of The NEW Rivers Vision.

The governor on behalf of his family, the government and good people of the state condoled with the bereaved family.

He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Nsirim said the late Nwakaudu died at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) after a brief illness.

According to a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said, "Our hearts bleed as our nation, the media industry and indeed Rivers state, have lost one of our brightest and patriotic media professionals; a loyal compatriot, who gave his all in serving our dear nation.

"Nwakaudu was a courageous and hardworking Nigerian, who dedicated his youthful life in serving our nation as an accomplished journalist, Special Assistant to Governor Wike during his tenure as Minister of Education and then as his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, where he contributed immensely in the implementation of Governor Wike's vision for a new Rivers State", PDP said.

It further said that Nwakaudu's death is a painful loss not only to Wike and the government of Rivers state but also to the party, the PDP, the media industry and Nigeria, at large.