Nigeria: COVID-19 - Oyo Shuts Down Company After 30 Employees Test Positive

17 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Josiah Oluwole

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said a company in Ibadan South West Local Government Area has been shut down after 30 of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Writing on his official twitter handle on Saturday, the governor said the test result of another case from Egbeda LGA also returned positive.

"The COVID-19 confirmation tests for thirty-one suspected cases came back positive," the governor said.

"Thirty of these cases are members of staff of the same organisation based in Ibadan south west local government area.

"The organisation has been shut down and will be decontaminated."

Mr Makinde urged members of the public to remain calm, saying the situation was under control.

"Intensified contact tracing has already commenced," he said. "We will give an update on any additional measures that may need to be taken."

The total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State as of Saturday night was 107.

While 28 persons have been discharged from the state's treatment centre, two persons have died from the infection. The state still has 77 active cases.

Nigeria as of Saturday evening had 5,621 confirmed cases, 1,472 treated and discharged and 176deaths.

Mr Makinde also said the state had introduced the "drive through, walk through" testing at the Adamasingba Stadium, and urged those with COVID-19 symptoms to register with the emergency centre.

He also said those who believe they could have come in contact with a COVID-19 case in the state should also register.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.