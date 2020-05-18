Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigerian Basketball Star Distributes Relief Materials

17 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

A member of Nigeria's national basketball team, D'Tigers, Kelechi Anuna, has donated COVID-19 relief materials to some residents in his home town, Mbieri, in Imo State.

According to a statement issued by the Nigeria Basketball Federation, the donations by Anuna were made Sunday.

Anuna, a member of the 2017 silver-winning Afrobasket team, said the initiative was part of his own way of helping the less privileged get by through the tough time occasioned by the pandemic.

He said: "We distributed food and COVID-19 materials through my foundation, Kelechi Anuna Foundation on Sunday. This was part of our plans to take the message of one-big family and survival to the people of Mbieri."

The basketball star says he believes governments at various levels cannot be left alone at this crucial time due to the non-existing structure for palliatives to be evenly distributed, hence good-spirited Nigerians should also get involved.

"Although, I have been doing this since the coronavirus became a major issue in Nigeria as I tried in reaching out to people on individual basis, but this time around, I embarked on a bigger project to help more people."

He admitted that with the current situation in the country, more Nigerians need to step up and help.

"Many people in Nigeria are in dire need of help. When I read or hear stories about people not being able to feed their immediate family members, I get disturbed. My effort is just a drop in the ocean because of the poverty level in Nigeria."

Anuna said Nigerians are resilient people who have faced worse situations, saying, "If we all come together as a people, the Co19 pandemic will be defeated in no time."

Imo State so far has seven confirmed coronavirus cases with two deaths.

