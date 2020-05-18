Mozambique: No Agreement On Minimum Cotton Price

Maputo — The Mozambican farmers who produce cotton and the traders who purchase raw cotton have been unable to reach consensus on the new minimum price for cotton.

Negotiations over the minimum price are held every year, but this time they broke down, because the buyers are insisting on a sharp reduction.

The 2019 price for first grade cotton was 23 meticais (about 34 US cents a kilo). The producers do not want the price to fall any lower, but the buyers are calling for a reduction to 18 or 19 meticais a kilo (this would be a reduction of between 17 and 21 per cent).

The matter was discussed on Monday in Maputo at a meeting between the producers, the buyers and Agriculture Minister Celso Correia, who said the new price should ensure that all the actors in the cotton production chain should be equitably remunerated, in order to encourage cotton production, processing and sales.

He said that, for the past three months, the government has studied cotton production, reaching the conclusion that "the income for the producers is still not enough. Few people understand the importance of cotton as a cash crop. Only those directly linked to cotton production understand its economic importance for the country".

Cotton is one of Mozambique's ten most important export products, said Correia. Over 200,000 rural households work on cotton production, and so cotton is a major factor in job creation.

The chairperson of the Cotton Producers' Association, Benilson Kenhass, wanted the price for first grade cotton to remain fixed at 23 meticais a kilo. He warned that a price cut could lead farmers to abandon the crop.

But Francisco Santos, the representative of the cotton buying companies, insisted that this year's price must not be higher than 19 meticais a kilo. One of the companies' trump cards in these negotiations is the coronavirus pandemic: they claim that one of the economic impacts of the pandemic is a sharp decline in international demand for cotton.

"Right now, the main risk is that the market will continue to fall", said Santos. He thought the buyers were showing "solidarity" with the producers by offering to buy the cotton at 19 rather than 18 meticais a kilo.

Given the lack of consensus between producers and buyers, it is now up to the government to fix the minimum price for 2020.