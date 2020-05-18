Mozambique: Three More Cases of Coronavirus Diagnosed

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities have diagnosed a further three cases of infection by the new coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease, Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 107.

Speaking in Maputo on Wednesday, at the Health Ministry's daily press briefing on the coronavirus crisis, the National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene, said that to date 4,740 suspect cases have been tested, 359 of them in the previous 24 hours.

356 of these cases were negative, but the remaining three, all of them Mozambican citizens, tested positive for the coronavirus. One of these new cases is a 29 year old man, living in Maputo, who displayed slight symptoms of Covid-19.

The other two cases, a 40 year old man resident in Maputo city, and a 34 year old man tested in Maputo province, are both asymptomatic. They are also both among the recent batch of hundreds of Mozambicans deported from South Africa.

All three have been instructed to go into home isolation. The 34 year old went home to the city of Xai-Xai in Gaza province, and did not get the test result until he had arrived there. The health authorities are tracing the contacts of the new cases, including anyone else on the bus to Xai-Xai.

Marlene also announced that one more of the people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Maputo City has now made a full recovery. This means that the key Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 107 confirmed cases, of whom 35 have recovered fully and 72 are regarded as active cases, and no deaths. All 72 active cases are in home isolation. None of them are sick enough to be hospitalised.

The geographical breakdown of the positive cases, by the province where they were diagnosed, is: Cabo Delgado, 74; Maputo city, 20; Maputo province, 8; Sofala, 4; Inhambane,1.

90 of the positive cases are men and 17 are women. 69 are Mozambicans and 38 are foreigners.

Marlene lamented that despite the regular appeals by the Health Ministry, and the laws passed imposing a state of emergency, many citizens are still not taking basic precautions against Covid-19.

They are not observing social distancing, and are flouting the appeals to stay at home, if they are not at work. Many are disobeying the instruction to wear masks in public places, or are wearing them incorrectly.

"We don't want to see or feel the disastrous impact of Covid-19 on our country and on our families", she warned.