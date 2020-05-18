Mozambique: Matavel Murder - 'I Only Drove the Car', Says Assassin

14 May 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — A second member of the death squad that murdered civil society and election observation activist Anastacio Matavel on 7 October last year, has denied all knowledge of the assassination plan, claiming that he was only the driver of the car used in the crime.

The death squad consisted of five people, all of them members of the Mozambican police. But only two of them, Euclidio Mapulasse and Edson Silica, are on trial. Two others, Nobrega Chauque and Martins Wiliamo, died in a traffic accident that occurred when the getaway car sped out of the city of Xai-Xai, away from the murder scene. The fifth assassin, Agapito Matavele, is on the run and believed to be in South Africa.

On the second day of the trial before the Gaza Provincial Court, sitting in Xai-Xai, Silica took much the same line as Mapulasse had done on Tuesday, admitting that he had been present at the crime, but did not commit murder because he did not fire the fatal shots.

Silica told the court that the initial plan had been "to assault the victim", and only at the scene of the crime did he understand that his colleagues' intention was to kill Matavel.

According to the report of the trial in Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias", Silica said he was unaware of the plot to commit murder. He admitted that he had taken part but, since he was driving the car, he could not have fired any of the shots. He was, however, carrying a gun in his pocket.

He admitted to attending all the meetings of the death squad, but only as the driver. He put all the blame for the murder on the shoulders of Agapito Matavele and Nobrega Chauque - the former conveniently absent, and the latter dead.

"I took part, but I did not execute the plan", claimed Silica. "From what I understood, the plan came from Agapito and Nobrega. At our meetings, in the bars, they would often sit apart, holding private conversations".

The trial is due to continue on Thursday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.