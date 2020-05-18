Mozambique: Nampula Considering Centre for People Displaced By Cabo Delgado War

Maputo — Nampula (Mozambique), 14 May (AIM) - The Nampula provincial government in northern Mozambique is considering setting up an accommodation centre for families fleeing into Nampula from the war waged by islamist terrorists in the neighbouring province of Cabo Delgado.

The Secretary of State for Nampula, Mety Gondola, told AIM on Wednesday that the question is being analysed because families fleeing from Cabo Delgado are now exposed to all manner of risks.

In recent weeks, dozens of families have been reported fleeing in the Nampula districts of Erati, Nacala and Meconta. In Meconta, the number fleeing from the war has risen to over 300 people.

AIM could see on the ground that the majority of these displaced people are women, children and the elderly. Many have been given shelter by relatives and acquaintances, but others need assistance from the authorities.

"We have to find rapidly a space to accommodate these families", said Gondola. "The places where they are dispersed are being mapped, because we are considering putting them all in a single place. That way, it will be easier to provide the necessary support and take care of questions such as sanitation".

He expected that by next Monday the Nampula provincial government would have a specific proposal for a place to accommodate these families.

Adelina Mucuala, head of the Namialo administrative post in Meconta, told AIM "currently we are doing what we can to help and to share, because many people arrive here with nothing more than the clothes they are wearing".

Gondola told a group of the displaced "this is a situation that makes us very sad. The government is doing all it can to solve these problems. We are brothers and so, for now, each of us can share what he has while we organise what is necessary".

He condemned the islamist attacks. "We cannot kill each other", said Gondola. "We must all condemn these attacks. Fortunately our defence and security forces have made recent advances, and we hope that shortly there will be victories that allow a return to calm".

Despite the successes achieved by the defence forces in their recent counter-offensive in Cabo Delgado, terrorist gangs are continuing to attack villages.

Thus, according to a report in Thursday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax", one person was shot dead and another injured when fleeing from an attack on Monday night against Litingina village, in Nangade district. The bandits stole goods from the public and burnt down several houses.

The village of Koko, in Macomia district, was attacked on Tuesday afternoon. Houses and other property were destroyed. Throughout the afternoon, traffic on the road north from Macomia was in possible. The defence and security forces reopened the road to traffic by midday on Wednesday.