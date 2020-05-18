Mozambique: Number of Coronavirus Cases Reaches 119

Maputo — The Mozambican Ministry of Health announced on Friday that a further four people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease, bringing the total number of known cases in the country to 119.

Speaking at the Ministry's daily press conference on the coronavirus crisis, the National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene, said that to date 5,361 suspect cases of Covid-19 have been tested in Mozambique, 242 of them in the previous 24 hours.

81 of the samples tested came from Maputo province, 75 from Maputo city, 67 from the central province of Sofala, 18 from Cabo Delgado in the far north, and one from Gaza in the south.

238 of those tested were negative, but four were positive for the coronavirus. All are Mozambican citizens. Two of the positive cases, said Marlene, are asymptomatic, while two display slight to moderate symptoms. None are serious enough to be hospitalized, and all four are now undergoing home isolation.

One is a 33 year old woman in Maputo city, one is a 40 year old man in the Cabo Delgado town of Palma, and the other two are men, aged 29 and 32, in Buzi district in Sofala.

The two Buzi cases had recently returned from working in South Africa, and so these cases are regarded as imported, rather than local transmission. The Palma case may belong to the same cluster of cases from Palma diagnosed earlier in the week.

The geographical distribution of the 119 positive cases is as follows: Cabo Delgado, 80; Maputo City, 23; Maputo province, eight; Sofala, six; and Inhambane, two. 97 of the confirmed cases are men, and 22 are women. 81 are Mozambican citizens and 38 are foreigners.

Mozambique's key Covid-19 statistics, as of Friday, are as follows: 119 positive cases, of whom 42 have made a full recovery and 77 are active cases, and no deaths.

Marlene once again pointed out that, since there is no vaccine or cure for Covid-19, the only protection against the virus is strict compliance with the restrictive measures imposed by the government under the state of emergency.

In particular, citizens should stay at home, only making the minimum necessary number of trips outside the house. Crowds must be avoided, she added, and face masks should always be worn in public places.