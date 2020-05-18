Nigeria: 2023 - PDP Mulls Remodelling of Manifesto

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) top echelon has commenced consultations toward remodelling the party's manifesto as part of strategies ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Credible sources told our correspondent on Sunday in Abuja that the planned reform of the PDP manifesto was sequel to intense pressure on the party to meet the exigencies of the time.

Some members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), which is the second-highest decision-making organ of the PDP, confirmed to Daily Trust on Sunday that the National Working Committee (NWC) would soon constitute a committee to work on the reform of the manifesto.

A NEC member who craved anonymity said, "We are going to inject new things into our manifesto before 2023. We need a more robust manifesto."

"For instance, in the health sector, we were building Federal Medical Centres and Primary Health Care Centres to bring healthcare closer to the people.

"But it has become clear that what is required in Nigeria today is bigger than what those medical centres can do. So the party will reform its manifesto to address that.

"On the economy, PDP reintroduced mortgaging. We introduced E-wallet for farmers, we introduced the Social Investment Programme which the APC has bastardised. We need to keep abreast with the demands of what is happening in the world today," he said.

BoT, NWC, govs, others to form committee

A member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) also told our correspondent that "the party will need to create a committee to look at our manifesto and reform it to suit the demands of the 2023 general elections.

"The PDP has done fantastically well in terms of gender sensitivity. So we must rebuild our manifesto in such a way that will capture the demography and further strengthen the participation of members," he added.

He hinted that the committee members would be drawn from the party's National Working Committee (NWC), Board of Trustees (BoT), National Assembly Caucus, PDP Governors' Forum and National Executive Committee (NEC) among others.

He explained that the party was putting structures in place and working assiduously to topple the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.