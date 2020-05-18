Nigeria: COVID-19 - Nigeria, Other Countries' Illicit Financial Flows to Worsen - Analysts

Analysts at Global Financial Integrity (GFI), a Washington D.C.-based think tank, have projected that developing countries risk losing more funds in form of illicit flows in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact negatively on global economies.

The experts, in a paper by Rick Rowden hoisted on the think tank's blog sourced by Daily Trust, noted that in the wake of the economic fallout from the Covid-19 crisis, all illicit financial flows - engendering dynamics - were intensifying, driving up the imperative to illicitly move wealth out of developing countries as they are set to crash hard.

The said global economic slowdown was hitting developing countries across Africa, Asia and Latin America, especially hard, with oil exporters, including Nigeria, being badly affected as global market prices and export revenues had collapsed, and that countries dependent on tourism had similarly seen their incomes suddenly fall.

According to the analysts, indications are that developing countries will experience serious economic crises as their exports dry up, foreign investment capital flees and as their companies and governments become unable to raise new funds in current market conditions.

The experts pointed out that in such circumstances, it would be nearly impossible for them to roll over their foreign currency-denominated debts in international capital markets, which could easily lead to large-scale sovereign debt defaults and the value of their currencies crashing.

The GFI analysts also projected that the unemployment crisis in the affected countries would be worse off due to high levels of informality in employment with the attendant implications of economic and food insecurity for millions of people.

Rowden said, "For all of these reasons, those with wealth are very likely to try to get it out now more than ever, and by whatever means possible. When it comes to concerns about trade misinvoicing, Europe's top banking regulator, the European Banking Authority (EBA), has singled out the likelihood of international trade as a potential risk."

He advised that, "Whereas global trade is presently expected to be slowing down across the board, institutions should carefully scrutinise the legitimacy of those cases in which the values of trade flows have actually increased, particularly among customers or regions badly affected by the virus."

He also raised concern about the problem of Trade-Based Money Laundering (TBML), saying that in both the cases of trade misinvoicing and TBML, the regulatory officials, including those in customs, lacked good data on the actual prices of goods being imported or exported.