Mozambique: Health Minister Disappointed At High Levels of Movement

Maputo — Mozambican Health Minister Armindo Tiago on Monday admitted his disappointment with the poor level of implementation of some of the measures imposed under the state of emergency, and intended to halt the spread of the coronavirus which causes the respiratory disease Covid-19.

The measures include limiting the circulation of people within the country and, speaking at the end of a meeting of the government's Technical and Scientific Commission on the Prevention of Covid-19, Tiago said implementation of this norm was clearly insufficient.

Far from most people staying at home, which was the intention, there was still a great deal of movement on the public highways, particularly in urban areas.

The government has not banned private citizens from using their cars, and has instead relied on moral exhortations, urging them to stay in their homes for the public good. No attempt has been made to limit motorists' access to fuel, either by introducing a rationing system or simply increasing the price of fuel.

Tiago was also concerned at the large number of people attending funerals. The emergency regulations limit attendance at funerals to 20 people, but in many cases this limit has been disregarded.

All schools, from creches to universities, were closed. Students should have stayed at home, but this measure "does not seem to have the desired impact", said Tiago.

But the minister said the ban on all religious, political, cultural and sporting events was largely being observed.

Preventive measures were also being observed in public and private institutions, but Tiago thought it necessary to increase the use of face masks. He also found that too many people are working in their offices rather than from home.

The prices of essential goods were being monitored, but sporadic attempts at price speculation still posed a challenge, he said.

The government's call to re-orient Mozambican industry towards activities that combat Covid-19, had not met with sufficient response, added Tiago, "since almost all the initiatives in this sector are still at an initial phase".

He believed that appropriate strategies have been adopted for communicating with the public about the disease and how to halt its spread, but the basic challenge remained involving community leaderships in communication.