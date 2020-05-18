Mozambique: Frelimo Condemns 'Inflammatory' Speeches

Maputo — The General Secretary of Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party, Roque Silva, on Tuesday condemned "inflammatory" speeches by political leaders which could endanger development efforts in the current adverse situation.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference, Silva urged members of the public not to heed such speeches which he claimed were made solely to denigrate the government and hinder development efforts.

He was speaking a day after Ossufo Momade, leader of the main opposition party, Renamo, had accused the defence and security forces of using the current state of emergency to commit violence against the population and intimidate the opposition.

Momade had accused the defence forces of kidnapping Renamo members who refuse to join Frelimo, and claimed that death squads have been reactivated to harass Renamo.

"Our appeal", said Silva, "goes to all those who use the media and other forms of communication to transmit messages of despair to Mozambicans. They should understand that this is not what Mozambique needs to affirm itself as a strong state".

He said that, in the context of adversities created by the Covid-19 pandemic, by attacks on civilian targets in the centre of the country, and by terrorism against defenceless populations in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, it is not acceptable for political party leaders to make divisive speeches and to try to discredit the country's leadership.

"We cannot make speeches that might divide us at a time when we have more important challenges", declared Silva. There were other, more appropriate, places for leaders of political parties, particularly those represented in parliament, to raise their ideas.

He believed that, if Mozambican political leaderships, and civil society organisations were to behave coherently, following the appeal by President Filipe Nyusi for everyone to be involved in the country's development, then Mozambique would be able to overcome the adversities it faces.

Silva urged Mozambicans to show calm and to bank on hard work, while believing in the country, its resources and its capacities, so as to ensure that neither the Covid-19 pandemic, nor the attacks by the enemies of the sovereignty and well-being of the people bring the country to a situation of total disaster.