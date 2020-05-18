Nigeria: Buhari Orders Onslaught Against Bandits, Kidnappers in Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed the plan to take a massive proactive action against bandits and kidnappers in Katsina State.

Buhari, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, ordered the start of a major military operation to sweep bandits and kidnappers out of his home State.

The statement said a major proactive operation by Special Forces, which details were being kept secret, is now in progress to replace the reactive strikes against insurgent camps.

The statement added that a planning team is already in the State selecting targets and making preparations for the execution of the "unprecedented" operation to give a full effect to the exercise.

The presidency said the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, who had been measured in issuing official statements on the oncoming exercise, briefed the President on the plan he intends to flag off shortly.

President Buhari, who voiced sadness over the recent attacks in the State, condoled with the families of those killed and prayed for the recovery of the injured.