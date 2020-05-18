Malawi: Karonga COVID-19 Testing Laboratory to Open Soon

Karonga — Karonga District Counci,l Director of Health and Social Services, Dr. David Sibale has announced that Karonga will soon have a Covid-19 testing laboratory at the Malawi Epidemiology and Intervention Research Unit (MEIRU) at Chilumba in the district.

Speaking Saturday in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Sibale said the site is almost ready saying any day next week the laboratory will be functional.

Sibale is pleased with the development saying the establishment of the laboratory will among other things ease expenses the district hospital has been incurring in testing coronavirus specimens.

Meanwhile the district sends Coronavirus suspects specimen to Mzuzu Central Hospital.

"We are happy with the development. As you may be aware that many Coronavirus cases registered in the country have been coming from Tanzania through Songwe Border Post and other uncharted routes, increasing the district's risk of the disease.

"Having a testing laboratory would ease pressure as we will be able to test as many people as possible ,' he said.

According to Sibale the laboratory will be able to process seventy-two specimens at once and release the results after one and half hours.

He said in the case that some specimen come out positive and patients are asymptomatic they will be told to be on self-quarantine for fourteen days according to the current government policy and failure to comply will lead the patient being taken to an institutional quarantine centre.

Sibale further said all those who will develop symptoms like fever and shortness of breath will be admitted as well.

"We are optimistic that very soon Karonga District Hospital will also be conducting tests for Covid-19 and that will enhance mass testing of the immigrants.

"My plea to people in the district is that they should join hands with health authorities and comply with the Coronavirus prevention measures so that we as a team control the spread of the disease," he said.

Speaking in a separate interview, Karonga District Red Cross Society Coordinator, Blessing Mlowoka said having a Covid-19 testing centre in Chilumba is a welcome development, but asked the government and other stakeholders to consider establishing a testing center at Songwe Border as well.