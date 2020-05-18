Botswana: 15 Truck Drivers Released After Testing COVID-19 Negative

18 May 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thamani Shabani

Kazungula — Fifteen truck drivers who have been awaiting their test results since May 13 have been released to traverse through Botswana to their destinations after testing negative for COVID-19.

About 25 more, who arrived on May 14 are still awaiting their results.

Kasane District Health Management Team (DHMT) Coordinator, Dr Botshelo Kgwaadira said the remaining 25 were expected to receive their results today, May 18.

He explained that the 15 truck drivers who were released were not escorted by either the Botswana Defence Force or the Botswana Police Service as initially planned, adding that escorting in Chobe district was practical impossible.

Dr Kgwaadira said most of the drivers were from Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania en-route to South Africa.

He explained the Kazungula Weigh Bridge, which had been designated as a temporary parking place for heavy trucks, was incapacitated to accommodate more trucks and spaces in either Zambia or Zimbabwean sides were now congested.

At the time of going to press, Dr Kgwaadira stated that there were over 900 trucks on the Zambian side which were waiting to cross into Botswana whilst over 500 were on the Zimbabwean border side.

He explained that all the 15 truck drivers who were allowed to pass were warned to adhere to health tips such as washing or sanitising their hands as well as to practice social distancing.

Meanwhile, trucks drivers complained about lack of ablutions and access to water for drinking and bathing at the Weigh Bridge but district authorities promised to attend to their grievances.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.