Zimbabwe: Zim COVID-19 Cases Rise to 46 As Two More Returnees Test Positive

18 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

Zimbabwe's confirmed Covid-19 cases have risen to 46 as two more returnees, one who arrived from the United Kingdom and one truck driver from Zambia, tested positive to the virus.

"Both cases are stable and in self isolation in Harare," reported the Health Ministry in its regular updates on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Since the onset of the outbreak in March, Zimbabwe has recorded four deaths while 18 locals have since recovered, leaving active Covid-19 cases at 24 out of 28 019 cumulative total tests.

President Mnangagwa on Saturday indefinitely extended Level 2 lockdown saying government prioritised the safety of citizens more than anything else and shall proceed by two-week intervals to determine its next moves.

See the Ministry of Health's Covid19 update report:

