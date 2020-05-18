Malawi: Treasury Releases K7.4bn to Ministries to Step Up Malawi COVID-19 Fight

18 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Treasury has released K7.4 billion to government ministries to arm them fight the raging coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology Mark Botomani said the money is from Covid-19 pool money.

"If you can remember, stakeholders in the fight against the pandemic put the figure to fight the disease at K157 billion. This is what is needed to fight the Covid-19. We have not managed to raise the money but we give out whatever we collect," he said.

Botomani said that the government already released K2.4 billion which went to government ministries as well as district, town and city councils to fight the pandemic.

He said another K5 billion went to councils and security agents among other clusters engaged in the fight against Covid-19.

The country has 70 cases of Covid-19 with three deaths and 27 recoveries.

