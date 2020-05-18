Kenya: Court Halts Further Demolitions in Kariobangi North

16 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The High court on Friday temporarily halted further demolitions in Kariobangi North Estate in Nairobi until a petition filed by residents is heard and determined.

The court said the matter will be heard via video link before Justice Samson Okong'o on June 2.

More than 7,000 people living in Kariobangi North estate were left homeless after their houses were demolished to reclaim land said to belong to the government.

The evictions were carried out by the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company despite a court order barring the exercise.

Athi Water Services Board CEO Mwangi Thuita justifed the demolitions saying they had had talks with the tenants for five years since rehabilitation work started at the waste treatment plant.

However, a number of the affected residents claimed they were not given any written notice, and that the area administrator and police boss only issued a verbal notice on the Sunday before they were focefully evicted.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja led his colleagues in demanding compensation for the evicted families terming the action by the state as "totally inhumane and ill-advised."

On May 8 the national government suspended further demolitions after public uproar following a closed-door meeting chaired by Interior CS Fred Matiang'i.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.