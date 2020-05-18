Mozambique: Renamo Calls for Extension of State of Emergency

Maputo — Mozambique's main opposition party, Renamo, on Monday called for the current state of emergency to be extended for a further month.

The state of emergency took effect on 1 April and expires on Thursday, 30 April. Under the Mozambican constitution, there can be two extensions, also of 30 days. No state of emergency can last longer than 90 days.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference, Renamo leader Ossufo Momade said the gradual increase in Mozambique of cases of the coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease Covid-19, justified an extension of the emergency measures. As of Sunday, the number of known cases of coronavirus in Mozambique stood at 76.

"Given the gradual increase in the spread of Covid-19, Renamo recommends an extension of the state of emergency, to avoid us moving to level four, the so-called lockdown, which, in our understanding, would be catastrophic for all of Mozambique", said Momade.

The government has divided emergency measures into four levels, and the current state of emergency is level three. This involves the closure of all schools, a ban on all events of a religious, political, cultural or sporting nature, closure of bars, casinos, gymnasiums, museums and any other establishment liable to attract a crowd. Level four would be considerably more severe, with a ban on all but essential travel, and an order that all citizens should stay at home.

Momade said that all the vehicles, megaphones and other equipment used in last year's election campaign should now become part of a campaign to raise awareness of Covid-19 and how to prevent its spread.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Momade also called on the government to provide essential services free of charge to the poorest strata of society, who have been hit hard by the economic impact of Covid-19. While the state of emergency lasts, the poorest strata, public employees, and workers on the minimum wage should be exempt from paying water and electricity bills, he said, and the paying of tolls on the country's roads should also be suspended.

He urged the government to lift the ban on informal trade, as long as social distancing measures are used.

In fact, in much of the country this ban is not being enforced, and in much trade, both formal and informal, there is little sign of any social distancing.

Momade denounced the use of violence by the police to enforce the restrictions imposed by the state of emergency. The state of emergency, he said, must not be an excuse for suspending the Constitution, much less for promoting the death penalty.

"We condemn the increase in violence against the defenceless population in the name of the fight against the pandemic", he said. "We condemn abuses by the police which is behaving as a political party force, and we are against arbitrary decisions on any pretext".

He accused the defence and security forces of kidnapping Renamo members who refuse to join Frelimo, and claimed that death squads have been reactivated to harass Renamo. He challenged President Filipe Nyusi and the international community to investigate such cases, suggesting that Nyusi's silence meant he was unable to impose his authority on the defence forces.