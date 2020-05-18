Mozambique: Assembly Ratifies Extension of State of Emergency

Maputo — The Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, on Thursday ratified the decree from President Filipe Nyusi which extends for a further 30 days the state of emergency, imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All 217 deputies present in the chamber voted in favour of the extension. All three parties represented in parliament - the ruling Frelimo Party, the main opposition force, Renamo, and the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) - approved the decree. Nonetheless, as determined by the parliamentary standing orders, the vote was by a roll call of all the deputies, one by one.

Speaking for Frelimo, Eduardo Mulembue, of the Party's Political Commission, declared that, given the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases across the planet, there was a clear need to extend the state of emergency, which was initially decreed for just a month, starting on 1 April.

Mulembue also called for adjusting the measures taken under the state of emergency "in order to reduce the spread of the disease".

Both opposition parties agreed. The head of the Renamo parliamentary group, Viana Magalhaes, said measures are needed that can cope with an "invisible and dangerous enemy" which poses a peril to all of humanity.

MDM deputy Fernando Bismarque said extending the state of emergency was necessary "to avoid worse scenarios".

The war against Covid-19 "has not yet been won", he said, and called for "measures of social support for the thousands of families who have seen their businesses closed under the state of emergency".

Under the renewed state of emergency, all the measures taken in April remain in force. These include the closure of all schools, from creches up to universities, and a ban on all religious, political, cultural and sporting events (except state events). Funerals may be held, but with attendance limited to 20 people, all of whom must wear masks.

All people entering the country, and those who have been in direct contact with cases of Covid-19, must go into home quarantine for 14 days.

Mozambique's borders remain closed, except for matters of State interest, for humanitarian or health purposes, and for the transport of goods. Thus food and other essential goods can continue to cross the country's borders, but there is no freedom of movement of people.

The movement of people inside any part of Mozambique may be limited, if there is "an exponential increase in cases of contamination" and a health blockade could be imposed on badly affected areas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Individuals may be confined to their homes or elsewhere for preventive purposes. These provisions on restricting movement and confining people to their homes existed in the original state of emergency decree, but have never been invoked.

The Council of State, an advisory body to the President, approved the extension of the state of emergency - but it also wanted an immediate health blockade on Palma district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado "so that nobody may enter or leave that district",

Palma contains the Afungi Peninsula, where the camp of the French oil and gas company Total is located. The Afungi camp is at the heart of the main cluster of Covid-19 cases discovered to date. Of the 76 positive Covid-19 cases diagnosed so far, 56 are in Cabo Delgado, mostly in Afungi.

The Total camp is already under lockdown, with nobody allowed to enter or leave without authorization. The government has not yet indicated whether it will act on the Council of State's recommendation.

Immediately after the Assembly ratified the extension of the state of emergency as a law, Nyusi promulgated it, and ordered its publication in the official gazette, the "Boletim da Republica".