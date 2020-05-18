Zimbabwe: Willard Katsande Remembers His Roots

Sports Reporter

KAIZER CHIEFS midfielder, Willard Katsande, has donated grocery hampers worth over R50 000 to the needy in his rural home in Mutoko.

The former Warriors skipper, who was raised in the Mashonaland East district, sent a truckload of the goodies from his base in South Africa.

The items were distributed to members of several villages in Mutoko yesterday.

Katsande said the hampers could go a long way in alleviating hunger among the rural folk who are the most vulnerable at a time the country is on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"I have donated some goodies to my village back in Mutoko. That's my roots," said Katsande.

"The travel arrangements were far from easy.

"It has been quiet hectic but, I am very happy we finally managed to deliver the goods to the intended beneficiaries.

"Things are tight during this COVID-19 pandemic so I just thought, I have to be there for those helped mentor me right from the start.

"I know what exactly the situation is right in the village because I was once in it," he said.

Having been bred in the rural community, Katsande said he has always remembered the rural folk for the role they played in his upbringing.

"I know how it is and how the goodies will give some relief to them at a difficult time like the one we are in.

"It cost me close to R50 000. I just thought let me chip in a small way with the little that I have.

"This is a period when the elders and parents back in the rural areas need our help, so, it was prudent to come in.

"These are my people. They sacrificed a lot for me to be where I am now. These are the people who would travel for several kilometres to Harare just to watch me play for the Warriors.

"These are the people who make it a point to tune in and catch me on television when I am playing for Kaizer Chiefs.

"They have been so supportive of my cause so I have to remember that they need me at a time like this.

"So, I just sat down, looked back and thought the situation could be bad especially for the rural folk to let me just chip in.

"My team also did a good job as they are the ones who delivered the goods to the beneficiaries."

The former Warriors captain joins an array of other footballers who have joined in the cause and donated to the needy members of the society.

These include Tino Kadewere, Teenage Hadebe, Marvellous Nakamba, among others.