Zimbabwe: Talks to Review Data Prices for E-Learning Ongoing

18 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Talks between Government and mobile phone operators are underway with a view to reduce the price of data bundles to cater for e-learning during the Covid-19 national lockdown period.

Education has been affected by the lockdown, as students are unable to go back to school so as to minimise the spread of the disease, prompting calls for the education sector to adopt e-learning.

There have been concerns over high data prices in Zimbabwe, amid fears many students will be unable to take part in e-learning.

The data prices are within the approved Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (potraz), but are beyond many ordinary citizens, let alone students.

NetOne's cheapest bundle for $8 is offering 3,8MB/$1, while the cheapest Econet bundle is offering 3,64MB/$1.

In an interview last week, Secretary for Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Engineer Sam Kundishora said Government sympathised with the students.

"Learners must continue, but we are also concerned about the cost of access," he said. "The cost of access means the learners have to pay in order to access the Internet and the data bundles are not cheap.

"What we are trying to do right now is to discuss with the regulator and the operators so that we can at least come up with a reduction, if possible, of the cost of data bundles.

"So, according to the regulator, it's still within the range, so there is nothing that has increased in terms of tariffs from the regulator side. However, after saying that, it means that the consumer is still feeling that increase and this is what we are negotiating now at the moment to see whether the operators can reduce the cost for data bundles."

Schools and tertiary institutions including the Midlands State University (MSU) and the Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) have already complied with the directive and introduced online lectures for students through its e-learning platforms.

A fourth-year student at ZEGU, Sasha Mawonde urged Government to cushion them against high cost of data.

potraz recently moved away from a fixed model for determining the various tariffs for telecommunication operators to a flexible model.

The new model is meant to improve sustainability of the local telecoms firms' businesses.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.