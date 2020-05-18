South Sudan Reports Two More Deaths as Cases Rise to 235

South Sudan has recorded two new coronavirus deaths, the country's High-Level Taskforce on Coronavirus has confirmed.

Dr Makur Koriom, the spokesman of the High-Level Taskforce on Friday said the patients were in their late 50s without giving further details.

"Three alerts that were admitted over the last 48 hours were confirmed positive. Unfortunately, the two of this alerts succumbed to the illness," said Dr Kiriom.

He added that four other people had tested positive raising the country's tally to 235.

"The other alerts were positive, they came in critical conditions, but they were managed and they are now in a stable condition at Dr John Garang Infectious Disease Unit. This brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Sudan to 235" Dr Koriom told journalists.

South Sudan recorded its first Covid-19 case on April 5, a 29-year-old female who arrived in the country Ethiopia on February 28.

Days after the confirmation, President Salva Kiir imposed restrictions including ban on all public gatherings, closure of all learning institutions, and enforcement of curfew, among other measures to prevent further spread.

Last week, different South Sudanese stakeholders criticised President Kiir for lifting Covid-19 cases, warning that country may experience a full blown out of the pandemic.

As of Thursday, all interstates movements had resumed.

Juba has also allowed resumption of both domestic and international flights.