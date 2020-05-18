South Africa: Solidarity Fund Distributes Food Relief to 250 000 Vulnerable Households

16 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

The Solidarity Fund has distributed food relief to more than 300 000 families across South Africa, reaching 250 000 vulnerable households in the six weeks since its establishment.

The fund is now looking to pilot "more sustainable methods of relief", including food vouchers and cash systems, to reach those households that fall outside of the social grant net or which are expected to experience severe food insecurity as a result of the continued economic disruption, according to Solidarity Fund CEO Nomkhita Nqweni.

"As part of its healthcare support intervention, the fund reported that the R905 million it approved for procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) has secured nearly 80% of the surgical masks and 100% of the N95 masks required to meet the weekly demand for healthcare workers until at least the end of June," said Nqweni.

A further R250 million has been committed to the National Health Laboratory Service to double their order of test kits, enabling them to undertake the mass testing the country needs to track the pandemic.

"When the Solidarity Fund was formed in late March, South Africa faced a critical shortage of personal protective equipment needed to protect the country's frontline healthcare workers. Adding to the complexity, was that before the lockdown, 92% of the medical equipment in South Africa, including PPE, was imported and only 8% was locally produced," said Nqweni.

The fund has so far received R2.7 billion in commitments, with donations of R2.16 billion already deposited from 175 000 individuals and more than 1 500 corporates and foundations.

South Africans donating a proportion of their salaries have thus far generated R16.4 million in contributions.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.