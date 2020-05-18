Liberia: Union of Liberian Association in the Americas Council of Eminent Persons Gets New Chairman

Usa — The Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA) Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) has elected new officers during its regular meeting held in the US. According to a press release from the office of the out-going secretary, Eminent David K. Flomo, those elected were: Eminent Dr. Jesse M. Cooper, Sr., Chairman, Eminent David K. Flomo, Vice Chairman and Honorary Eminent Dr. Felecia Lamptey, Secretary.

The election ended the tenure of Chairmanship of Eminent Arthur K. Watson, who also served as chairman of the council for three years and was a former National President of the Union of Liberian Association in the Americas (ULAA).

The newly elected leaders of UCEP bring wealth of experience to the council. Also, Eminent Dr. Cooper is knowledgeable of the operation of ULAA and the Chairmanship of UCEP. He is a founding member of UCEP and has served as Treasurer and Vice Chairman of UCEP. He is a founding member of ULAA and its 16th President. The Vice Chairman, Eminent David K. Flomo served as local North Carolina chapter president of ULAA, chairman of the Board of Directors of ULAA and Secretary of UCEP.

The newly elected secretary, Honorary Eminent Dr. Lamptey served on several committees of ULAA at her local chapter and the national administration of ULAA.

In his turning over remarks, Eminent Watson thanked the members of the Council for the support and opportunities they provided him during the three years he served as Chairperson. He expressed his commitment to continue his work with the Council and with the Liberian Diaspora as a devoted servant.

The publication of the true history of ULAA continues to be the primary focus of UCEP and he will ensure that UCEP accomplishes this goal.

The first female national president of the ULAA, Eminent Mydea Reeves-Karpeh who served as the first Chair of UCEP thanked Eminent Watson on behalf of the Council for his invaluable contributions to the cause of the Liberian people in the Diaspora and his exemplary leadership of the Council.

She praised Eminent Watson for carrying out his duties faithfully, efficiently and effectively with many years of leadership responsibilities in ULAA and the Liberian Community in the Diaspora.

The ULAA Council of Eminent Persons (UCEP), Inc. established in 2008 and incorporated in the State of Pennsylvania in 2009, is an organization whose membership is comprised of former ULAA National Presidents, Chairmen of the National Board of Directors, and other distinguished Liberians who have served the Liberian Community. Without any further acclamation, all former National Presidents and Chairmen of the Board of Directors of the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas who have successfully completed their elected term of office are invited by the Council, subject to induction ceremonies by the Council as statutory members. Other individuals are invited and inducted as honorary members.

The primary goals of the Council are to utilize the collective wisdom, leadership experience and intellectual prowess of this enormous body of former leaders of our community in the United States to enhance and undergird the work of ULAA and ultimately benefit Liberians and Liberia.

The work of the Council is like that of the work of former Presidents of the United States who, individually and at times collectively band together to provide their leadership experience for the betterment of today's society.

Members of the ULAA Council of Eminent Persons serve in the capacity of a support group to the Liberian people in general and the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA), Inc; and most specifically in promoting the following principles and objectives:

TO PROMOTE,assists, protects and preserves the interest of UCEP members.

TO PROMOTE peace and stability through the exercise of freedom of

expression, the press and democratic institutions.

TO ENCOURAGE unity amongst Liberians at home and in the Diaspora and,

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

TO PARTICIPATE in Pan-African related affairs aimed at promoting the

greater good of Africa and its people.

UCEP subscribes and is committed to the principles of democracy and the rule of law. It supports civic education, government accountability, press freedom and the economic well-being of the Liberian people. UCEP commits to fostering peace, unity and stability at home and in the Diaspora. While UCEP remains committed to the sustenance, development and growth of ULAA it is not a committee or arm of ULAA. We support the initiatives and activities of ULAA but should not be disregarded by the leadership in matters concerning the organization. UCEP with its enormous wealth of experience is in the position to play pivotal role and promote activities with a fresh lease on democratic life in our beloved Liberia.

The newly elected officers were sworn in by Eminent Attorney J. Nicholas Reffell.

Post Views: 33