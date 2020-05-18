Somalia: Madug Governor, 3 Bodyguards Killed in Alshabab Attack

18 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The governor of the Mudug region of Puntland Ahmed Muse Nur was killed along with his three guards by a suicide car bombing blast which occurred on Sunday in the city of Galkayo.

"A suicide car bomb hit the governor's car. Governor Ahmed Muse Nur and three of his bodyguards died," police captain Mohamed Osman told the media.

The incident occurs barely less than two months after Nugaal governor succumbed to death when an attacker run to the governor's vehicle detonating a suicide vest triggering an explosion.

"We are behind the explosion. It was a suicide car bomb. We killed Mudug region governor and his three bodyguards," al Shabaab's military operations spokesman Abdiasis Abu Musab told Reuters.

Al-Shabab, an Al-Qaeda linked group fighting to overthrow Somalia's internationally recognized government claimed the responsibility for the attack in a statement.

The group was driven out of the capital, Mogadishu, in 2011 and lost most of their strongholds, but still control vas swathes of the countryside.

