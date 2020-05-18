Kenya: LSK Waives Practising Certificate Fees in Wake of Virus Disruptions

Nairobi — The Law Society of Kenya has waived annual back fees for practicing certificates in measures to cushion advocates against the economic meltdown triggered by COVID-19.

Advocates will as a result be relieved of the Sh20,000 payment for this year's practicing certificates, LSK President Nelson Havi says.

"In order to assist members mitigate the effects of Covid-19 pandemic, the Council of the LSK has waived back fees for Advocates applying for practising certificates for 2020 2020 under section 25 (1) (a) of the advocates Act, Cap 16," he said.

Law society members will however pay their Advocates Benevolent Association subscriptions as well as Continuing Professional Development feed where applicable.

"Kindly note that the waiver does not extend to the Advocates Benevolent Association subscriptions as well as Continuing Professional Development feed where applicable," the statement issued clarified.

Havi also announced plans to roll out special identity cards for advocates beginning Tuesday (May 19) to facilitate intra-county travel by lawyers in the wake of cessation of movement orders in five counties including Nairobi and Mombasa.

In April, the court had ordered the government to include members of the society as part of essential service providers in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The special cards, which will be available on the lawyers' respective portals, will also enable them to work past the dusk to dawn curfew imposed by the government.

LSK's decision to provide ID cards to lawyers as court upscale sessions with virtual court rulings and judgements across various courts countrywide.

The Judiciary has delivered approximately 7,000 judgments since the online court operations started due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nonetheless, the government has filed a notice to appeal the High Court ruling which ordered the inclusion of Lawyers and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) among the essential service providers.

"Take note that the respondents herein being dissatisfied with the judgment of the High Court on April 16, intends to appeal at the Court of Appeal against such part of the decision as decides that," the notice reads.