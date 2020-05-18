Kenya: Campaign to Drive Out Elephants From Human Settlements in Kajiado Ongoing - KWS

Nairobi — Kenya Wildlife Service rangers commenced the process of driving away three elephants from human settlements in Kajiado County on Sunday, the announced announced in a tweet.

The wildlife conservation agency said the jumbos had strayed from a community sanctuary in Mosiro.

Residents reported to have sighted the elephants in Tuala, Rongai and Kitengela areas.

KWS Corporate Communications Officer Ngugi Gecaga confirmed that a response team on the ground will soon be joined by another using a chopper to drive the jumbos back to their sanctuary.

Gecaga in the meantime appealed to members of the public to use a toll free number 0800597000 to report the sighting of the elephants.