Nigeria: 3 Dubai Evacuees in Lagos Test Positive for COVID-19

18 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Three out of the 256 Nigerians evacuated from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, UAE, yesterday, tested positive for COVID-19 in Lagos.

The Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this via his verified Twitter handle, said the positive evacuees have been moved to one of the isolation centres for further treatment.

However, Abayomi did not disclose which of the hotels the patients were discovered.

The evacuees have been observing the mandatory 14-day quarantine in Lagos since arrival into Nigeria.

The voluntary evacuees who were initially stranded in UAE since the introduction of COVID-19 lockdown by the country arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on May 6, about 07.40 p.m, via an Emirates Airline.

