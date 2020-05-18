Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Makes Available Huge Packages to Vulnerable Liberians

Lonestar Cell MTN also donated to the National Union of the Disabled. Items donated to the communities included: handwashing drums, rice, oil, luncheon meat, soap, Clorox, seasoning cubes, and water.

Lonestar Cell MTN has completed week one of donations in Montserrado, one of the fifteen sub-political division of Liberia.

The company, over the week, made donations to over ten communities including West Point, Doe Community, Soneewein, Jacob Town, Chocolate City, Bannersville Kebbah, Popo Beach, Caldwell, and Duala.

The company also donated to the National Union of the Disabled. Items donated to the communities included: handwashing drums, rice, oil, luncheon meat, soap, Clorox, seasoning cubes, and water. Over the next week, the company will make similar donations to select locations in some other counties across Liberia.

Making remarks at one of the donations, the Deputy CEO, and Head of Corporate Affairs at Lonestar Cell MTN, Mr. Ali Fakih, said "The donation exercise is just one of the ways we are helping to support the national fight against COVID-19. We have always stood with the people of Liberia through changing times and we will continue to do all we can to do all we can to bring relief to the citizens of Liberia."

"We are reaching out to communities with these donations from our past experience, we know that impoverished and minority communities such as orphans, the elderly, pregnant women, and the disabled are the hardest hit during public health crisis like this. But I'm certain that, as a people, we can defeat this virus as long as we all continue to practice all the health protocol to stay safe he concludes."

Receiving the item on behalf of the National Union of Organizations of the Disabled, the organization's head and disable advocate Ambassador Daintowan Donnah Pay-Bayee extolled Lonestar Cell MTN for the gesture and promised to reach it to every member of the union.

Also receiving the donations on behalf of the Township of West Point, Commissioner William Weah expressed gratitude to Lonestar Cell MTN for identifying with the people of West Point.

He said, "It's often said in troubling times the one who reaches at your doorsteps is a person who is concern about you. We are extremely overwhelmed with the support Lonestar to us. This tells us that we are one family."

Chairman Daniel H. Brownell of the Chocolate City Community praised Lonestar Cell MTN for identifying with their community, terming the company donations as timely.

He acknowledged that Lonestar has proven to be a great partner to the government especially at this critical time in the history of Liberia.

Lonestar Cell MTN recently revealed its 350k Y'ello Hope package to help in the fight the corona virus/COVID-19 outbreak.

In a news release issued last week, it was revealed that since the beginning of the outbreak, Lonestar Cell MTN through its Y'ello Hope initiative, has supported the national COVID-19 response efforts in Liberia.