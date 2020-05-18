South Africa: Ethekwini Mayor Responds to DA's Criticism of Proposed Salary Increases

The draft budget for the eThekwini Metro Municipality was yet to be finalised and would consider all input from the public, Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said on Friday after the DA lambasted a proposal for salary increases.

"There are barganing councils which deal with issues of salaries of employees. As government, we allow the process to be exhausted at that level and then implement the decisions at bargaining council," he told a small group of journalists.

He was speaking in Umlazi M-section, where Luthful Ummah Organisation handed over food relief packages to over 400 indigent households at ward 83.

DA leader in the eThekwini Council, Nicole Graham, on Thursday said the draft 2020/ 2021 budget - which would be tabled in council on 26 May - had seen a 9.5% increase in staff costs, jumping from from R11.6bn in 2019/2020 to R12.7bn in the next financial year.

Kaunda said the municipality had to still decide what they could afford.

"We also make our own reviews in terms of what is it that we can afford. That stage has not yet been reached. The exco is sitting on Tuesday and the budgets have to be approved by 26 May.

Criticising the DA, he said: "So, the DA they do as usual they are opportunist people who are not existing on the ground. They rely on coming to you as the media and misleading members of the public."

Responsive

Kaunda said the work done on the ground would be "more responsive to the issues, especially socially that people have been raising with us".

"As the mayor I have been all over community radio stations, big broadcasting facilities and letting people give input on the budget. It is still a draft budget until it is approved by the municipality by 26 May.

"He said they were paying close attention to the rejection of tarriff increases from the public.

"We are consolidating all the input people are forwarding to us especially people complaining about the tarriffs. We have raised water by 9.9%, refuse collection by 9.9%, electricity by 6.9% - those were proposals."

He added: "People are bringing their views onboard. We are a caring government and we will respond to those issues that people are raising with us. We are not a government who would like to inflict pain to the lives of our people."

Salary cuts for senior councillors and managers

Kaunda said they were still on track to cut salaries for senior managers and exco members.

"We as exco decided that, since we opened our social relief fund, we must contribute. You cannot go out and ask other people to contribute in your fund, you must start by making your own contributions. All senior managers will be compelled to make that contribution."

He said those at the lowest level of management and the ordinary councillors would only be contributing on a voluntary basis.

"At exco, we are better than other concillors in terms of remuneration, so we will be making those contributions toward that. Exco has agreed on that and it is being executed."

News24 reported that Graham had written to City treasurer Krish Kumar and Deputy Mayor Belinda Scott, who chairs the finance portfolio, "to ascertain exactly what these figures are and demand that they be removed".

Source: News24