Liberia: Remain Resilient, Take COVID-19 Preventive Measures Seriously

18 May 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Renowned journalist proffers way to avert global death predictions from the virus in Africa Renowned Liberian journalist, Jonathan Paye-Layleh, says the best way to respond to global predictions that the Coronavirus will cause more deaths in Africa is for people in places like Liberia to remain resilient and take the COVID-19 preventive measures seriously.

He recalls that when Ebola broke out in West Africa six years ago, there were all sorts of scary predictions, that tens of thousands of people were going to succumb to the virus. But, he said, affected countries managed to overcome and beat back the virus by following health protocols and remaining resilient.

Journalist Paye-Layleh made the assertion over the weekend when he presented sixty thousand Liberian dollars (LD60,000) to mainly women organizations in an administrative district in Nimba County, as part of his ongoing effort to identify with the people there during the pandemic.

A portion of the money was delivered to a women cooperative group in the town of Kpein to provide food assistance for some of the elderly and vulnerable people trapped at home due to the virus.

Mr. Paye-Layleh, a citizen of the district, says he's optimistic that Africa could surprise the rest of the world by instituting measures that would ensure the virus does not overcome the continent as being predicted in many quarters.

