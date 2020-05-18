South Africa: Bail Granted to Woman Arrested in Connection With Shooting At Cape Town Lawyer's Home

15 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

A woman who is among the five people accused of conspiring to murder well-known Cape Town lawyer William Booth has been released on bail.

The five accused looked tired as they trudged up from the holding cells to the dock of the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Almost none of the usual clerks, prosecutors and police officers were present. At least one of the prosecutors is known to be in isolation due to contact with a person who has Covid-19.

Those present wore visors or face masks as the court moved through the robbery and rape cases on the roll to get to that of Riyaad Gasant, Kim Kashiefa Smith, Kauther Brown, Igsaan Williams and Ibrahim Deare.

The five quickly looked into the public gallery in vain, probably for the familiar faces of family and friends who usually attend these proceedings.

In line with lockdown regulations aimed at minimising gatherings, the usual groups of family and friends are not allowed in.

The public gallery is also marked with red tape to indicate the appropriate distances that people must sit from each other.

However, in the dock, the same rules do not apply, and the accused stood closely to each other straining to hear the legal exchanges through the masks, visors and scarves.

They face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, five charges of alleged violation of Disaster Management Act regulations and alleged possession of a firearm.

Smith was granted bail of R5 000 and, should it be paid, she will have to abide by strict conditions, including not contacting possible witnesses.

At their last appearance, the court heard that Smith and Brown were needed at home to look after their children.

Smith's legal representative, who had also spoken for Brown originally, withdrew, so Legal Aid may be drawn in for all five now.

Booth, 65, was shot at while he was in his garage in Higgovale in the Cape Town city bowl on 9 April.

He was physically unharmed, but shaken. Booth also chairs the Law Society of SA's Criminal Law Working Group.

The case was postponed to 22 May.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

