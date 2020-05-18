Sudan: UNDP Helps Expand Wheat Cultivation in White Nile

17 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — In a bid to boost wheat production and create jobs for residents and South Sudanese refugees, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) has spear-headed a commercial wheat farming project in White Nile state, contributing to efforts to tackle food security and livelihoods in the area that hosts more than 260,000 refugees.

The UNDP-funded initiative, the first of its kind in the area, yielded about 202 metric tonnes of wheat to boost local wheat production and reduce wheat import dependence, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan says in its latest Situation Report.

In terms of main staple foods and food security, wheat, sorghum, and millet are the three main crops, according to the Sudan Staple Food Market Fundamentals by FEWS NET.

Sudan produces surplus sorghum, is self-sufficient in millet, and is structurally deficit in wheat. For import-dependent crops like wheat, maize and rice, Sudan usually imports around 70 to 80 per cent of requirements, as local production is below the national demand and consumption.

The 2019 FAO Crop and Food Supply Assessment Mission to Sudan report issued in February 2020 says that Sudan's wheat production this year is estimated at 726,000 tonnes, about 25 per cent of the country's total utilization of wheat (2.9 million tonnes).

This year Sudan needs to import at least 2.2 million tonnes of wheat to meet the country's requirements.

With irrigation canals and modern farming technology, UNDP is exploring and testing ways to increase domestic production in new, conflict-impacted locations, aiming to create jobs, foster peace and improve food supply.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.