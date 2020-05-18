Nigeria: Masari Relaxes Lockdown for Seven Days

18 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State Governor, Mr. Aminu Bello Masari, yesterday ordered the relaxation of the lockdown imposed on the state in order to enable Muslims to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

A statement issued by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, explained that the state governor took the decision to relax the lockdown for seven days after meeting with religious leaders and other critical stakeholders.

Inuwa said the nullification of the stay-at-home order would be effective between Monday, May 18 and Sunday, May 24, 2020.

However, the state governor has warned that the ban on inter-local government's movement still remained in force and directed the Katsina and Daura Emirate Councils to ensure that district and village heads observe the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr prayer within their chiefdoms.

He lamented that two-thirds of the COVID-19 cases in the state were recorded in Katsina Local Government and urged residents to always adhere to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols such as wearing of masks, regular hand washing, use of sanitisers and social distancing.

Masari, however, applauded the efforts of front line health workers who had been assisting the state in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and urged security agencies to do more in safeguarding lives and property of the citizenry.

He also commended residents of the state for their understanding, support and cooperation since the outbreak of the infectious disease and admonished them to intensify their prayers for God to halt the spread of the virus in the state.

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

