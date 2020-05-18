Rwanda: After Kabuga's Arrest in Paris, How Many Rwanda Genocide Suspects Remain?

The arrest of Félicien Kabuga, one of the alleged financiers of the Rwandan genocide, has been welcomed by victims and survivors organisations that have pushed for justice for the 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus who were killed in 1994. But they called for the arrests of others who are also suspected to be living in France.

"It's the arrest of a big fish," said Alain Gauthier, the president of the collective of civil parties for Rwanda. "He was one of the most important figures sought by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda."

Kabuga was arrested in his apartment outside Paris at dawn on Saturday, according to police. He had been living under an assumed name.

His rise to wealth from humble beginnings began when he left Byumba region in the northern part of the country, and opened a number of shops in Kigali, eventually reportedly owning a tea plantation, a mill, and real estate, including apartments and warehouses.

His money allegedly helped to create the National Defense Fund, and along with contributions by other businessmen, supported the interim government, to buy arms and supplies for the Hutu extremist Interahamwe militia.

He also funded Radio Mille Collines, the Hutu extremist hate radio that called for people to murder their Tutsi neighbours.

This is a great victory for the @unirmct and for the French special unit for crimes against Humanity. One would wonder how he managed to live so long in Paris all this time though.

- Johann Soufi (@jsoufi) May 16, 2020

More genocide suspects in France

"We welcome the fact that France has been cooperative... but we hope that these efforts continue so that other criminals on French soil and elsewhere in Europe can also be apprehended and brought to justice. Twenty-six years after the genocide, there are still many suspects at large," said Jean Damascène Bizimana, the head of the National Commission to Combat Genocide (CNLG).

According to Gauthier, there are at least two more: Augustin Bizimana and Protais Mpirnanya. He said that he was not sure if they were still alive - but neither was he sure if Kabuga was alive until he was arrested.

"There are many others who still live in France with total impunity, in complete anonymity," said Gauthier. "Each one who can be brought to justice will mean something to the survivors, to the families of the victims."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to CNLG, Rwanda has issued around 30 arrest warrants for genocide suspects living in France.

The president's widow

One of the most prominent is Agathe Kanziga Habyarimana, the widow of former President Juvenal Habyarimana, who successfully fought in French courts for a residence permit to stay in France.

She was key in challenging an expert report that supported findings that the missiles that brought down the former president's plane on 6 April 1994 were fired from Kanombe Military Barracks.

Her challenge was rejected in French court.

The downing of Habyarimana's plane in 1994 is considered the event that marked the beginning of the genocide.

Another key suspect is Hyacinthe Nsengiyumva Rakifi, who was minister in the genocidal government, and the only minister not indicted by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR).

He was indicted, however, by the Rwandan government for genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide, extermination and participation in an armed group.

Kabuga, 84, is facing seven counts of genocide and crimes against humanity. It is not known whether he will be facing court in Arusha, Tanzania, the site of the original ICTR, or The Hague, where he will be transferred after he appears before the Indictments Chamber in Paris.

Fearing that some witnesses to Kabuga's alleged crimes would die before Kabuga was found and brought to trial, ICTR collected eyewitness accounts in 2011 for his eventual trial.