Botswana: Dept to Establish Cause of Elephant Deaths

17 May 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Kabo Keaketswe

Gumare — The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP) is yet to establish the cause of the recent elephant deaths in the Okavango region.

Over 22 mortalities have so far been recorded in areas surrounding the villages of Gunotsoga, Eretsha and Seronga.

The department's principal veterinary officer, Dr Wave Kasheeka said samples from the carcasses had already been taken for postmortem and they were awaiting results.

Dr Kasheeka urged affected communities to desist from feeding on the meat.

Dr Kasheekwa doubted any deliberate poisoning of the elephants, noting that the postmortem results would tell.

He also said chances that it could be anthrax were minimal, as it was rare for the disease to strike during this season.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.