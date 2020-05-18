Botswana: Dept to Establish Cause of Elephant Deaths

Gumare — The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP) is yet to establish the cause of the recent elephant deaths in the Okavango region.

Over 22 mortalities have so far been recorded in areas surrounding the villages of Gunotsoga, Eretsha and Seronga.

The department's principal veterinary officer, Dr Wave Kasheeka said samples from the carcasses had already been taken for postmortem and they were awaiting results.

Dr Kasheeka urged affected communities to desist from feeding on the meat.

Dr Kasheekwa doubted any deliberate poisoning of the elephants, noting that the postmortem results would tell.

He also said chances that it could be anthrax were minimal, as it was rare for the disease to strike during this season.

Source : BOPA