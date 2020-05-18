Nigeria: Medical Women Group Donates Medical Items to Delta Primary Health Centre

18 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Omon-Julius Onabu

The national secretariat of the Medical Women's Association of Nigeria (MWAN) has donated medical items to Comprehensive Primary Health Care, Idumuje Unor in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

This, according to them, was in line with the body's nation-wide interventions designed to improve healthcare services particularly in rural areas.

The National President of MWAN, Dr. Minnie Oseji, who is also the Permanent Secretary of Delta State Ministry of Health, made the donation to the Idumuje-Unor centre at the weekend on behalf of the association.

According to Oseji, "Medical Women's Association of Nigeria embarked on a nation-wide project to promote maternal, newborn and child health in one health facility in each state of the federation of which Comprehensive Primary Health Care, Idumuje Unor, is one of the 2019-2021 biennial adopted health facilities."

She said the interventions to be implemented during the period included training, provision of medical equipment and flyers for health education as well as supportive supervision, and these will be evaluated later using data.

Items donated included face masks, hand washing buckets, reproductive health manuals, flyers, drugs and consumables.

A community health worker of Comprehensive Primary Health Care, Idumuje-Unor, Mrs. Blessing Anwadike, who received the items on behalf of the centre's matron, thanked the association for the good gesture, and promised judicious distribution and use of the items for the benefit of the community members.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.