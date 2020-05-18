Somalia: Mudug Governor Killed in Galkayo Blast

17 May 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A suicide bomb attack has killed a governor in Puntland state on Sunday, the second top official assassinated in the northeastern Federal State since March.

Ahmed Muse Nur and several security guards were reported to have been killed in a huge blast targeted his vehicle while travelling in northern Galkayo city.

Some reports suggest that the attack occurred outside the governor's office.

Last March, Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that killed Nugal governor and former regional police boss in Garowe city.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.