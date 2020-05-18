Somalia: Mudug Governor Killed in Galkayo Blast

A suicide bomb attack has killed a governor in Puntland state on Sunday, the second top official assassinated in the northeastern Federal State since March.

Ahmed Muse Nur and several security guards were reported to have been killed in a huge blast targeted his vehicle while travelling in northern Galkayo city.

Some reports suggest that the attack occurred outside the governor's office.

Last March, Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that killed Nugal governor and former regional police boss in Garowe city.