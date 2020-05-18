Namibia: Musicians Arrested for Violating Lockdown Rules

Sevveral local musicians were arrested last night for allegedly violating lockdown regulation at Funky Lab in Windhoek.

The artists include musician Sunday Shipushu, better known as Sunny Boy, TopCheri, whose real name is Monica Pineas, veteran broadcaster Joseph Ailonga alias Jossy Joss and Funky Lab night club owner, Thomas Nakushelo, amongst others.

The group was arrested on Saturday evening at about 22h30 at Funky Lab Club located in Independence Avenue.

"The suspects [who] were arrested [are] 31 in total. They gathered in the night club with a common purpose of music entertainment, trading liquor and refused to keep distance when directed to do so by authorised officers. The suspects were arrested and charged and given an admission of guilt fine of N$2000 each," a police statement issued by police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi this morning stated.

On Saturday evening, Yaziza Entertainment and Funky Lab staged the 'The Sunny Boy online concert'. At the show, Sunny Boy, Top Cheri, Manxebe, Max-T and DJ Ambizzy were lined up to entertain the viewers. The show never took place due to the arrests.