Botswana: Truck Drivers Feel COVID-19 Pinch

Gaborone — Truck drivers from South Africa have complained that the process of testing for COVID-19 and waiting for results is too long.

The drivers told some members of the presidential COVID-19 task force led by Dr Kereng Masupu on May 16 that they were incurring extra costs while awaiting the results.

Mr Emmanuel Ntlotlang, 33, from Perfect Horizons said 25 of them were still waiting for results, adding that the lack of shops where they could buy food was also a challenge.

He said the lack of showers and toilets could result in the regulations being flouted.

He noted that the nearest shops from the border could only be found in Tlokweng.

Mr Ntlotlang, however, said they were prepared to fight the pandemic.

"There is a dire need to take some remedial steps to protect our precious lives and make them comfortable, hence we appeal to government to take the necessary steps," he said.

Dr Masupu, however, noted that remedial measures could not be taken overnight, adding that steps could be taken to improve the lives of truck drivers while awaiting their results.

He said the lives of the truck drivers should be taken seriously as they transported essential goods needed in the country.

He said they would inform the Ministry of Transport and Communications to address the issue with trucking companies and freight customers to assist their drivers at the border while awaiting results.

Source : BOPA