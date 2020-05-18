Botswana: Truck Drivers Feel COVID-19 Pinch

17 May 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Aubrey Maswabi

Gaborone — Truck drivers from South Africa have complained that the process of testing for COVID-19 and waiting for results is too long.

The drivers told some members of the presidential COVID-19 task force led by Dr Kereng Masupu on May 16 that they were incurring extra costs while awaiting the results.

Mr Emmanuel Ntlotlang, 33, from Perfect Horizons said 25 of them were still waiting for results, adding that the lack of shops where they could buy food was also a challenge.

He said the lack of showers and toilets could result in the regulations being flouted.

He noted that the nearest shops from the border could only be found in Tlokweng.

Mr Ntlotlang, however, said they were prepared to fight the pandemic.

"There is a dire need to take some remedial steps to protect our precious lives and make them comfortable, hence we appeal to government to take the necessary steps," he said.

Dr Masupu, however, noted that remedial measures could not be taken overnight, adding that steps could be taken to improve the lives of truck drivers while awaiting their results.

He said the lives of the truck drivers should be taken seriously as they transported essential goods needed in the country.

He said they would inform the Ministry of Transport and Communications to address the issue with trucking companies and freight customers to assist their drivers at the border while awaiting results.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Don't Miss
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Tanzanian Doctors Sound Alarm Over Hidden Coronavirus Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.