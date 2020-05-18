Namibia: Arrest Warrants for Community Members Cancelled

The Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court on Friday cancelled the warrants of arrest of the Goliath Traditional Authority members for failing to appear in court on 16 May.

The court has set 1 June as the new date for the continuation of the trial of the group, who each face two counts of contempt of court, and establishing a traditional authority in conflict with the Traditional Authorities Act 21 of 2000, Section 3 (4).

The accused are Johannes Fleermuis, Swapo parliamentarian Dawid Boois, Moses Coleman, Berseba Village Council chairperson Salomon Dawid Isaacks, Sabina Esterhuizen, Hulda Hamman, Anna Hamman, Gert Kooper, Maria Swartbooi, Maria Katrina Swartbooi, Aron Goliath, Johanna Lulu Isaak, Katrina Kaffer, Jakob Boois, Willie Rooi and Hulda Vries.

It is alleged that on 31 December 2016, the Berseba village group installed Fleermuis as head of the Goliath Traditional Authority, which they had also established on the same date, in the area under the jurisdiction of the existing /Hai-/Khaua Traditional Authority.

State prosecutor Marlon Adams said the warrants of arrests were erroneously issued due to miscommunication between him and the principal state prosecutor Lewis Chigunwe, and asked the court for the cancellation thereof.

According to Adams, the group's lawyer Ray Rukoro had written to Chigunwe requesting a postponement of his clients' case in their absence.

The suspects remain free on warning.