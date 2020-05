Khartoum — The Sudanese-Canadian Initiative has provided hundreds of medical kits for the front-line medical staff dealing with the covid-19 in the country.

Statement issued, Sunday, by the initiative which includes all the communities in Canada and distributes the PPE kits, outlined that the set includes all the requested medical requirements of the front line medical staff.

"The PPE kits include face shield masks, surgical gowns, head cover and shoes cover "the statement said.