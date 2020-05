Kassala — The Acting Wali (Governor) of Kassala State, Major- General Mahmoud Babiker Hamed, on Sunday, issued a decision extending the lockdown for an additional period of ten days, starting, May 17 in all parts of the state, in accordance with the previous precautions.

The decision, which was issued due to the increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state based on health advice that calls for imposition of social distancing measures to prevent the outbreak of the pandemic.