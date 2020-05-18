Namibia: Health Ministry Warns Against Misleading Information On COVID-19

17 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Okeri Ngutjinazo

Deputy health minister Esther Muinjangue has urged the media to verify information and not incite panic among the public.

The deputy minister issued the warning at the Covid-19 information centre in Windhoek this morning after it was yesterday reported that a patient who died on Friday at the Mariental State Hospital was suspected of having Covid-19.

She said on 12 May, a patient visited a private doctor in Mariental after complaining of chest pain, shortness of breath and a cough. She added that the patient was diagnosed with pneumonia the same day.

The patient was swabbed for Covid-19 and kept in an isolation room while receiving treatment. A test was taken on 13 May and sent to the Namibia Indtitute of Pathology and was declared non-compliant and a second test was taken again. Muinjangue said the patient died on Friday. The patient's laboratory results for Covid-19 came back negative yesterday.

oThe deputy said the country has no new confirmed cases, with three active cases and 13 recoveries.

