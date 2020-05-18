Namibia: Health Ministry Warns Against Misleading Information On COVID-19

Deputy health minister Esther Muinjangue has urged the media to verify information and not incite panic among the public.

The deputy minister issued the warning at the Covid-19 information centre in Windhoek this morning after it was yesterday reported that a patient who died on Friday at the Mariental State Hospital was suspected of having Covid-19.

She said on 12 May, a patient visited a private doctor in Mariental after complaining of chest pain, shortness of breath and a cough. She added that the patient was diagnosed with pneumonia the same day.

The patient was swabbed for Covid-19 and kept in an isolation room while receiving treatment. A test was taken on 13 May and sent to the Namibia Indtitute of Pathology and was declared non-compliant and a second test was taken again. Muinjangue said the patient died on Friday. The patient's laboratory results for Covid-19 came back negative yesterday.

The deputy said the country has no new confirmed cases, with three active cases and 13 recoveries.