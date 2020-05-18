Kenya: Al-Shabaab Suspects Destroy Safaricom Mast in Wajir

16 May 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Suspected Al-shabaab militants have destroyed a Safaricom communication mast in Khorof Kharar, Wajir in a predawn attack.

Wajir police boss Thomas Ngeywa said the militants also launched a failed attack on a police camp.

The simultaneous incidents happened some time at 2am on Saturday. The Nation could not confirm if there were casualties.

Khorof Kharar is about 20 kilometres away from Qarsa, a terror hotspot in Wajir County.

The Saturday attack happened days after intelligence officers said several Al-Shabaab members entered Kenya from Somalia to carry out attacks during the Ramadan period.

This is the second time in a month that Kenyan security forces have repulsed fighters linked to Al-Qaeda.

Last month, police reservists battled the fighters in Qaqabey. At least six people and four militants were killed.

In recent years, counties in the Northern region have borne the brunt of frequent attacks from the Shabaab militants. But this year, the number of attacks have decreased.

Wajir, Garissa and Mandera counties share a border with Somalia.

